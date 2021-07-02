Was Vidya Balan Offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Actress Has This To Say!

Vidya Balan won hearts when she essayed a woman who apparently gets possessed by the ghost of a royal dancer in Akshay Kumar's psychological horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. Fourteen years later, a sequel to this film is coming up with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya addressed questions about her involvement in the upcoming sequel. The actress revealed that she will not be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On being asked if the Kartik Aaryan-starrer would match up to her film, Vidya said that it would be unfair to do the comparisons, adding that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film and that she would love to watch it.

Vidya Balan On Sherni: I Went On Forest Trails With Female Forest Officers, Saw The Challenges [Exclusive]

The Shakuntala Devi actress was quoted as saying, "I think, that would be very unfair to wonder whether it will be able to match. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great and I think even though they are using the title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film. I'd love to watch it though."

Further, when she was asked if she was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vidya said, "Let's just say I am not in the film. So I am not going to say anything more."

Vidya Balan Recalls A Dinner Table Incident Where She Was Told She Should Know How To Cook

Earlier while speaking with Deccan Chronicle, director Anees Bazmi who is helming the sequel, had revealed that his film is completely different with a new story. He had added that they have retained only the title song and the Bengali song from the original film in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He had also clarified that Akshay Kumar won't be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and said, "Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don't think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best."

Coming back to Vidya Balan, the actress was last seen in Amit Masurkar's Sherni which premiered on Amazon Prime. She has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the film.