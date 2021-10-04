Watch: Aryan Khan's Cruise Party Inside Video Goes Viral; Netizens Sympathise With Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Yesterday (October 3, 2021), the entire nation woke up to a surprising news that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been arrested the by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid was conducted on a cruise ship in Mumbai. And since then Aryan has become the hot topic of discussion on social media. While some are slamming him mercilessly, others are sympathising with him.

Amid all the hullabaloo, an inside video of cruise party, which was attended by Aryan and his friends has been going viral on social media. In the video, one can see hundreds of people having fun around 3:30 AM.

Reportedly, the Cruise party 'Namascray' was organized by a Delhi event agency for youngsters and hundreds of people attended it. Later, eight persons including Aryan Khan were detained.

Ever since the video has landed on social media, netizens have been coming out in support of the Khan scion.

A netizen wrote, "Just becoz he is SRK son thats why. Nothing will be proved i know! No second thought coz he is raised by SHAH sir. ❤️"

Another netizen wrote, "But why only SRK's son name is in media where as we can see 2 more people were taken with him and yeah in d party more den 100 people?? Den y only one name??"

"They should detain everyone, not blacklist a celebrity," commented one more user on the video, shared on Instagram.

"Why that poor Aryan is getting targeted among sooooo many ppl???!!!!! Isn't it deliberate???" commented another user.

There's no denying that Aryan's arrest has shocked everyone, but it seems Shah Rukh's admirers are finding it really tough to believe Aryan's alleged involvement in drugs case.

It is to be seen how Aryan's controversy will come to an end.