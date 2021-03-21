‘Watching Myself On Big Screen Was So Thrilling,’ Shares Ahaan Star Abuli Mamaji On World Down Syndrome Day

It’s very rare that aspiring filmmakers cast actual people with special needs in their movies rather than getting established actors to play a specific part in their movies. The representation showcased in such movies is always based on the experiences of scriptwriters. In an attempt to break through this stereotype, writer and director Nikhil Pherwani recently released his much-awaited movie Ahaan.

Starring debutant actor Abuli Mamaji, who suffers from Down Syndrome himself, plays the lead happy-go-lucky character. The movie follows the journey of a 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome, who wants to fulfil his dreams of getting a job, learning how to drive and getting married and having kids. The director beautifully showcases how Ahaan forms an exceptional bond with a middle-aged guy Ozzy, who suffers from OCD. Ahaan shares a message to live your life to the fullest at all times.

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, Abuli opened up how his mother has been his pillar of strength throughout this entire journey.

He shares, “Sometimes, it becomes difficult for me to understand others and them to get to know me. There is this unsaid bridge between us which we cannot cross. Thankfully, my mother has been with me throughout and her patience and guidance has helped me a lot. I owe my success as an actor to her and my family, which includes the team of Ahaan. Watching myself on the big screen was so thrilling! A big thanks to Nikhil, Arif sir, Plabita, Shilpa ma’am, Niharika, Abhishek for being with me through this amazing journey.”

Such gems truly need to be protected and given a chance to flourish as amazing humans that they are born to be.

Directed by Nikhil Pherwani, Ahaan, a heartwarming tale of the most unlikely of friendships stars Arif Zakaria, Niharika Singh, Plabita Borthakur, Rajit Kapur and Introduces Abuli Mamaji, a young man with Down Syndrome in the titular role. A Will Finds Way Films production, this slice of life story by Nikhil Pherwani & Abhishek Pherwani has released in theatres on 19th March 2021.

