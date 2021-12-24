Welcome 3 Featuring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar & Paresh Rawal To Go On Floors In Second Half Of 2022: Report

Firoz Nadiadwala's Welcome franchise is known for its rib-tickling humour and Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar's fun-filled bromance. While the first part starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, the second one had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replacing Akshay and Katrina. It also starred Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah and Shiney Ahuja.

Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the third installment of the film is all set to roll in the second half of 2022. The script is currently in the developing stage and the makers are planning to rope in a bigger star cast besides Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The script of Welcome 3 is already being written, and the plan is to take it on the floors in the latter part of next year. While Anil, Nana and Paresh will be part of the third film, the makers are also aiming to rope in a much bigger cast for this one. Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make the movie on a massive scale and it will be an action-comedy."

Speaking about Anil Kapoor, the actor turns a year older today (December 24). As a birthday treat for his fans, the actor announced that he is all set to join Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's aerial action flick Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand. This is the first time when Anil will be sharing screen space with Hrithik. The latter welcomed him onboard with a heartfelt note on his Instagram page.