Welcome Home Prince: Fans Celebrate Aryan Khan's Bail Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow Mannat

The prayers of Shah Rukh Khan's fans were finally answered on Thursday as his son Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court and a huge group of supporters gathered outside the superstar's bungalow to celebrate and cheer. Soon after the order, which came more than 20 days after Aryan's arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, fans started to arrive outside Shah Rukh's residence, Mannat, where nearly 20 cops were posted to keep the crowd in control.

Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam, was seen waving at the happy fans from the terrace, reminding many of the actor's routine of greeting his supporters on his birthday on November 2. A group of his supporters was seen flaunting a banner with "Welcome back prince Aryan" written on it. Others carried placards of "We love Shah Rukh. We love Aryan". Some of them burst firecrackers to cheer their favorite star but were later stopped by the cops. "This is the happiest day for us. Our 'mannat' (prayer) has been fulfilled. We prayed for nothing but love and positivity for the Khan family so it is emotional for us to see that they have finally been given relief," SRK's fan Sujata Shah told PTI.

Rohit, one of the fans who was standing outside Mannat, said the Bombay High Court order is Shah Rukh's "best birthday gift." "Even a thousand fans gathered outside would not have made him happy. This is all he wanted, to have his son released and we wanted this too. This is God's blessing," he said. Another fan, Neel Singh, who said he was camping outside Shah Rukh's bungalow since morning, plans to come back tomorrow "with 10 other friends" when Aryan would be released.

The legal team of the 23-year-old, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday. "On every hearing, I was present outside Mannat. I have walked back home disappointed every time, but not today. I am outside and with me so many other fans to show not only that we love him, but also that Shah Rukh matters. And he will continue to matter for us despite everything. He will brace all the storm," the fan said. The support for Shah Rukh was not only on-ground but also on Twitter, where his fans trended 'Mannat', 'Aryan Khan Bail' and 'Gauri Khan'.