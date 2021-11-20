What Did Ranveer Singh And Varun Dhawan Get Imprinted On Their Hands During Their Mehendi Ceremonies?

Ever since the wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gripped the tinsel town, netizens are curious to know each and every detail about it. Rumours also suggest that Katrina and Vicky will soon make an announcement about their wedding date. Amid all the hullabaloo around their wedding, mehendi artiste Veena Nagda spoke to a leading daily and spilled the beans about their celebrities' mehendi ceremonies.

Veena is the most popular mehendi artiste of B-town. Be it Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone or Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, she has always been a part of famous celebrities' weddings.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Times Of India, Veena reminisced about DeepVeer's wedding that said that even she was not aware that she will fly to Italy for their wedding.

She said that secrecy is of utmost importance to celebrities, and now with social media, they are all the more guarded about their wedding details.

"In fact, there are times when we don't even know that the booking is for a Bollywood celebrity. Like for Ranveer and Deepika's wedding, the wedding planner booked our dates for November 11-15, without informing us about the client. I didn't know till the last minute that I was heading to Italy for Deepika's wedding! After the mehendi ceremony, we were given off for the rest of the days to travel around. And this was the case even years ago. Dimple (Kapadia) ji had booked me for Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's wedding but I was told not to reveal it," shared Veena.

She also revealed what did Ranveer and Varun want Veena to imprint on their hands during their mehendi ceremonies and said, "Varun had got an 'OM' and 'N heart V' mehendi done. Ranveer got a 'Diya' and stars imprinted on his hand, as a representation of 'Deepika'."