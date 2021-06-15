When Aamir Khan Almost Went Bankrupt: We Were Almost On The Roads At That Time

Today Aamir Khan is a superstar and his last worry should be about money. In the last three decades, the superstar has delivered many blockbusters at the box office and broke many records. In fact, barring a few releases in the last few years, he can easily be called one of the most bankable stars of the film industry.

Recently, during a media interaction, Aamir recalled how he and his family went almost bankrupt because his father Mohammad Tahir Hussain Khan was in a big debt.

"I come from a film family, I've seen my uncle make movies, I've seen my father making movies. My father was a very enthusiastic producer, a good producer. But he didn't know how to do business, so he never made any money. And he only had problems. One film took eight years to made, another took three years," said Aamir.

He further added that his father was in big debt.

"I have seen my father go through a lot of financial crisis. I don't know if you know this, but we were almost bankrupt and we were almost on the roads that time," recalled Aamir.

During the same media interaction, the 3 Idiots actor also reminisced about an incident where his mother told him that there was a time when his father was looking for his graduation certificate, because he would soon need a job.

"A man in his 40s is telling his wife that he's looking for his graduation certificate, that was our situation," recalled Aamir.

Interestingly, Aamir is not only an amazing actor, but a brilliant producer too! For the unversed, he has bankrolled films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal, etc.