When Aamir Khan Visited Hrithik Roshan's House To Convince Him To Sign Rang De Basanti!

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has made some interesting revelations about one of his most iconic works Rang De Basanti in his autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'. The director has opened up on how Aamir had attempted to convince Hrithik Roshan to essay the role of Karan Singhania in the film. Eventually, that part was played by Tamil actor Siddharth.

Mehra revealed that he had approached several people, including Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan before the role went to Siddharth.

As per a report in News18, Mehra mentioned in his book, "Every known actor kept declining the role to play Karan Singhania. I had first offered it to Farhan Akhtar. This was a time when he had never acted in a film before and was one of the most respected young directors. He was both surprised and amused. When I narrated it to Abhishek, he told me point-blank, 'I thought you are crazy but after hearing your narration I think you are completely nuts."

The Toofaan director revealed that he then requested Aamir Khan to persuade Hrithik to take up this role. However, things didn't work out and finally, Siddharth signed the dotted line.

Mehra wrote in his book, "I requested Aamir to put in a word with Hrithik Roshan. Aamir even went to Hrithik's house. 'It's a good film-kar le' (do it). But it wasn't meant to be. Finally, Siddharth signed on the dotted line in January 2005, one month before the shoot. He had never done a Hindi film before. Bharathi had seen the Tamil film Boys, starring Siddharth, a couple of months before the shoot, and his energy and unique combination of innocence and naivety came through. She thought he could pull off the conflict in Karan's character well. The senior actors accepted the smaller parts with grace-Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Mohan Agashe and K.K. Raina are all masters of their craft and formed a dependable unit on which we built the movie."

Similarly, the filmmaker had also approached Shah Rukh Khan to play Flt Lt Ajay Rathod. However, the superstar who was busy working on Swades back then, couldn't allot dates to Rang De Basanti and that's when R Madhavan stepped in to essay that role.

Rang De Basanti had an ensemble cast which was headlined by Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten.