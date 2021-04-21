When Amitabh Bachchan Asked Yash Chopra For A Job To Revive His Acting Career During Financial Crunch!

Post Prakash Mehra's 1973 film Zanjeer, Amitabh Bachchan went on to become one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema with many blockbuster films to his credit. However like every actor, his career too have had its share of fluctuations.

After a three-year stint in politics from 1984 to 1987, the actor returned to films in 1988 with Shahenshah. However, his subsequent releases turned out to be major flops. His superstardom faced a major setback when his business venture Amitabh Bachchan Corporation, Ltd. (ABCL) suffered heavy losses after it sponsored the 1996 Miss World Beauty pageant.

Following the consequent legal battles surrounding ABCL and various entities after the event, the company was declared a failure and the Bachchan family went through a financial crunch.

Recently, when Abhishek Bachchan appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, he recalled those tough times when his family was in a financial crisis. The Guru actor revealed that he was forced to drop out of college and return home because his father was going through a really rough time.

Abhishek said, "Well, truth be told, I left university -- I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL."

The actor told Ranveer that even though he wasn't 'qualified' to help him in any way, he felt that as a son, he should be around his father.

"I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company," Abhishek revealed in the podcast.

Abhishek said that he 'started as a production boy', which he described as a 'glorified tea maker'.

The actor also recalled an incident when his father called him to his study room one late night and told him that his 'movies aren't working out, the business isn't working out, nothing is working out.'

Abhishek said that his father Big B then decided to go back to basics to revive his acting career and asked Yash Chopra for a job.

The Dhoom actor revealed, "So, the next morning, he (Amitabh Bachchan) 'walked across to Yash Chopra's house' and told him, "Look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in."

Yash Chopra offered him Mohabbatein. At the same time, the actor also made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati. Both the projects hit the bulls eye and since then, there was no looking back for the veteran actor.

Cut to present, Big B is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood with an exciting line up of films which include Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, Goodbye, The Intern remake and Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

