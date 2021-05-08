When Amrita Rao Opened Up On Losing Hrithik's Krrish To Priyanka Chopra; 'I Was Looking Too Young For Him'

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan share a sizzling chemistry on screen and the proof is films like Krrish, Krrish 3 and Agneepath. Rakesh Roshan's 2006 superhero film Krrish was the first time when the two stars shared screen space together. But do you folks know that the Quantico star was not the first choice for Krrish? Yes, you heard that right!

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had earlier approached Amrita Rao to play Hrithik's love interest in Krrish. The two actors had even done a photoshoot together for the same.

However, the makers felt that the Ishq Vishq actress looked too young to be cast opposite Hrithik and that their chemistry was amiss. This lead to Amrita's exit from the film and the role landed in Priyanka Chopra's lap.

This interesting revelation was made by Amrita Rao herself in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2006. The actress was quoted as saying, "Hrithik and me did a photoshoot and unfortunately, the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don't have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life."

The Vivaah actress had revealed that director Rakesh Roshan was her fan and was all praise for his family. "I must be really lucky because the Roshans (Rakesh, Hrithik and Suzanne) have loved all my films and I am the favourite of their family. It feels so good because the family is known for giving hits after hits! I may work with them in their next movie (smiles). And can you believe it Rakesh Roshan is my fan?"

Well, it's been more than a decade and Amrita is yet to work with Hrithik Roshan and his director-father Rakesh Roshan. Well, we are still hoping that they might team up for a project someday.

Talking about Amrita Rao, the actress recently welcomed a baby boy, Veer with her husband, RJ Anmol. Workwise, she was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray.