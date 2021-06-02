When Arjun Kapoor Had Ugly Fight With A Boxer Because Of Sonam Kapoor; 'I Got The Punch Because I Abused'

It's known to all that cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor share a share bond with each other. They have been there for each other in their difficult times since childhood, and even today, the duo shares a warm equation.

In his recent tete-a-tete with radio host Sidharth Kannan, the Ishaqzaade actor reminisced about an incident when he had an ugly fight with a boxer because of Sonam. It happened when both Sonam and Arjun were teenagers.

Arjun recalled, "Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play. Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.' I asked, 'Who's this boy?' I am not a violent person at all."

"Neither in my childhood nor now. But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhea of abuses, he just looked at me. He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye," added Arjun.

Arjun further added that after he got punched by the senior boy, Sonam came to him and said sorry to him.

Arjun further revealed that the senior who had punched him was a boxer, and he realised that he messed with the wrong guy for Sonam.

"I got the punch and had to go to the doctor. I got suspended because I abused. I was the instigator of the problem. After that I told Sonam, 'you take care of yourself in school because I have been defamed very badly. I can't do this'," concluded Arjun.