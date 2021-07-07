When Dilip Kumar Got Nostalgic About His Ancestral Home And Remembered Fond Memories

Dilip Kumar's demise today (July 7) has been an irreparable loss for the film industry. Many members of the film fraternity and his fans have been pouring in with their tribute for the actor. He was buried after a state funeral in the presence of his wife and close friends. He was born in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area in Peshawar that was located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. The actor's ancestral home in Peshawar was declared as a National Heritage by the Nawaz Sharif government in the year 2014. Fans were left excited with the news of the legendary actor's ancestral home be turned into a museum. It was during these talks that fans from Peshawar had started sharing pictures of his home on social media. One such post by journalist Shiraz Hassan caught Dilip Kumar's eye after which he had requested his other fans in Peshawar to share more pictures of his ancestral home.

The actor had shared the tweet and stated, "Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you've clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar." Even though the condition of his home was dilapidated condition, it was inevitable that its sight made him nostalgic and emotional. Dilip Kumar further went down the memory lane and had shared his fond memories of growing up in his ancestral home in Peshawar.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

The Naya Daur actor stated that he was full of fond remembrances of his home. He went on to say how the house has vivid memories of his mother, grandmother, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins with their laughter and chatter. The actor had remembered about his mother and recalled how she was delicate and frail while working in the spacious kitchen. He had stated that he would wait for her to finish her chores so that he could gaze at her beautiful face. He also credited his home for giving him lessons in storytelling that helped him choose his scripts wisely. Take a look at his previous tweets.

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

5/n I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Journalist Shiraz Hassan also informed on his social media that a funeral prayer will be offered near the actor's ancestral home. His tweet read as, "Funeral prayers of #DilipKumar will be offered in absentia near his ancestral house at Mohallah Khudadad, Qissa Khawani Bazaar #Peshawar."

The news of Dilip Kumar's passing away came at his official social media handle. The statement read as, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return. - Faisal Farooqui."