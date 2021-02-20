When Kangana Ranaut Furiously Told Her Father 'If You Slap Me, I Will Slap You Back'

Kangana Ranaut, who's well-known for being rebellious and speaking her mind without mincing her words, shared with her fans that she has been rebellious since her childhood, and when it comes to her freedom, no one or nothing can come in her way. In her recent tweets, Kangana narrated an incident from her school days when her father tried to slap her for refusing to go to school and she had warned to slap him back.

Calling herself a 'Baaghi Rajput' woman, Kangana wrote, "My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn't scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15."

Taking a jibe at the film industry, Kangana further said that if the industry people think that they can fix her, they are wrong, as she and her voice got stronger after achieving success.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Goes On A Shopping Spree For Earthenware; Declares Her Love For Madhya Pradesh

"This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi its only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tired to fix me I fixed them instead," tweeted Kangana.

This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi its only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tired to fix me I fixed them instead. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Speaking about her fight with her father when she was just fifteen, Kangana tweeted, "My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him 'if you slap me I will slap you back'."

In her last tweet, the Queen actress wrote that nothing can keep her caged and she can go to any extent to be a free-spirited woman.

"That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend I can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged," tweeted Kangana.

That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Perplexed at Kangana's series of tweets, netizens are trolling her and citing her as an 'uncultured girl'.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Is In Awe Of Her Mother's 'Resourceful Invention'; Says 'No Jugad Like Desi Jugad'