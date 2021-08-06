When Nargis Fakhri Opened Up On Losing Jobs In Bollywood; 'There's Nothing More Than My Morals & Values'

Nargis Fakhri made her debut in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar in 2011 and went on to star in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar amongst others. With her enviable looks, Fakhri became the nation's crush. Another reason why everyone adore her is for her 'call a spade a spade' attitude.

The actress never shied away from speaking her mind. Lately, a throwback interview of Nargis with former p*rn star Britney De La Mora is going viral on social media in which Nargis had bared her heart on her struggling days and the hurdles she faced in her career.

Nargis had said that she isn't hungry for fame and revealed that she had lost many jobs in Bollywood because she didn't pose nake or slept with a director.

Speaking about how she kept her moral compass in line, Nargis had said, "What am I hungry for? I'm not hungry for fame, that I am gonna do things like pose naked or do certain things or sleep with a director. I've lost jobs because I didn't do certain things and that was heartbreaking. I'm trying to live where I have high standards and boundaries and it sucks because I got kicked out more than once. That hurt but I kept telling myself 'people with values will win your own way, maybe its not just that way' and that's what I held on to. Be true to myself and don't let anyone convince me for anything else. There's nothing more than my morals and values.

The actress went on to reveal that she came to Bollywood because there are no sex scenes. On the other hand in modelling, they sometimes ask you to do topless shots or be super naked in an ad which she wasn't comfortable with.

"I was happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. In modelling they sometimes ask you to do topless shots or be super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that," the actress had mentioned.

She had also narrated an incident from early days in her career when she turned down a Playboy magazine offer.

"When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no," Nargis had told Mora.

Speaking about films, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz.