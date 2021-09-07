When Neetu Kapoor Got Scared On Seeing Angry Crowd Chant Slogans Against Rishi Kapoor Outside Their House!

Besides for his impressive performances in films, late actor Rishi Kapoor would often grab eyeballs with his controversial tweets. An avid user of social media, his fiery tweets would rub people the wrong way. From pun-intending statements to giving back to trolls, the veteran star was always at his sassy best.

However his wife Neetu Kapoor used to get upset with his tweeting habits and had expressed this in many of her past interviews. Recently when the Amar Akbar Anthony actress appeared on The Kapil Sharma show, she recalled how one of Rishi's tweets had once stirred up a storm.

The incident dates back to the time when Rishi and Neetu were temporarily staying in another house as their home was being renovated. Unaware about what her husband had tweeted, Neetu saw an angry crowd chanting slogans against Rishi when she went to Krishna Raj bungalow.

Neetu recalled on the show, "There were 300 people on the road, there was a police truck and 'Rishi Kapoor, haaye haaye (Down with Rishi Kapoor)' and all that. Maine bola yeh kya ho gaya (I was wondering what happened), I got damn scared."

Neetu said that a police inspector came up to her and requested her to tell Rishi to tone down his tweets. "Mereko itna gussa aaya, maine kaha chalo mere saath (I was so furious, I asked the inspector to come with me) and tell him what is happening here. He should know, tabhi band karenge (only then will he stop)," the actress revealed.

On reaching home, Neetu found Rishi watching TV. When she told him about the situation and that the police inspector wanted to speak with him, Rishi left her stumped by saying, "Guts chahiye, sir."

Eventually Rishi toned down his tweets only when Neetu found a police officer outside their home who informed them that there was a threat to their lives.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year after a long battle with leukemia.