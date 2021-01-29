When Priyanka Chopra Almost Had A Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes 2019

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is super excited about the release of her memoir Unfinished. In her recent Instagram post, the Barfi actress went down the memory lane, and recalled how the zipper of her dress broke minutes before she had to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Priyanka shared her pictures from Cannes 2019 on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen donning Roberto Cavalli gown, and captioned it as, "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!"

Priyanka further wrote that she has shared many BTS stories from her Met Gala and Miss World diaries in her memoir Unfinished.

"Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio (sic)," wrote Priyanka.

On a related note, in her recent tete-a-tete with Marie Claire magazine, Priyanka has said that Unfinished is where the real her is on display.

"I call it the in-between-interviews book. I've been in so many interviews in my life, but nobody knows what happened in between them. I'm not someone who shares my vulnerabilities, my fears. And somehow in the process of writing this book, because it was so cathartic- I happened to go to those places," had said the Fashion actress.

With respect to work, Priyanka was recently seen in Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

