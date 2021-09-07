when-ranveer-singh-was-scolded-by-ira-dubey-for-creating-ruckus-at-award-show

Did you know once Ranveer Singh was reprimanded by Ira Dubey for creating a ruckus at an award show? In her recent tete-a-tete with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ira revealed that she gave it back to the Bajirao Mastani actor after she saw him jumping around and making noise even after the event had started.

She said, "Once, during an awards ceremony... I was hosting the GQ Awards. Ranveer was there, and was behaving like his usual... I adore him, he's a fantastic actor and there's no one like him in the industry. The event had started, and Akshay Oberoi and I were hosting together, and we were very sophisticated, black-tie... And Ranveer was going from one table to another, jumping around, meeting everybody, making noises, making sounds, and the event had already started. So I gave it to him a little bit. I improvised something and made him sit down, so I don't think he liked that very much."

Ira didn't stop there. She went on to add that when the 'Entertainer Of The Year' award was announced, she looked straight at him. "I looked straight at him and I was like, 'Ranveer, it's not you.' He was just like, 'Hain!' And he knows me from back in Delhi, and he's worked with my aunts in theatre," added Dubey.

With respect to work, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. He also has Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Karan Johar's Takht, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.