When Shah Rukh Khan Gave The Family Man Actress Priyamani Rs 300 During Chennai Express' Shoot

The Family Man actress Priyamani who is known for her role as Suchi in the web series, revealed to an entertainment portal that when she was working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express, the superstar had given her Rs 300 and she has still kept those notes safely with her. Want to know why did Shah Rukh give her Rs 300 during the shoot of Chennai Express? Keep reading...

While speaking to Zoom, Priyamani said, "We shot this (song) in Wai for over five nights and it was great experience. He (Shah Rukh Khan) is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. He is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. And he never lets that success get to his head."

Priyamani further said that despite being a superstar, Shah Rukh is such a sweet guy and as normal as anybody can be. He makes everybody comfortable around him. Priyamani went on to add that she thinks Shah Rukh's persona and charisma makes people love him even more.

Recalling how she had an amazing time on the sets of Chennai Express, she said, "I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet."

Priyamani concluded by saying that Shah Rukh made her extremely comfortable right from day one and she founds him to be the sweetest superstar of Bollywood.