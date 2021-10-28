When Shah Rukh Khan Had Come Under NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede's Radar Before His Son Aryan Khan

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has been grabbing several eyeballs ever since he has been front lining the probing of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. However, way before Aryan, Wankhede had once interrogated his father Shah Rukh back in the year 2011. The said incident took place when the officer was working in the customs and service department in the year 2008.

Sameer Wankhede used to head the customs department at the Mumbai airport wherein he used to interrogate several celebrities. The officer had come face to face with Shah Rukh Khan after the latter was found carrying excess luggage at the airport. According to the news report in News18, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor was fined Rs 1.5 lakh for the same.

Sameer Wankhede who was the assistant commissioner of customs at the airport had also interrogated Shah Rukh Khan who had returned from a family vacation from London and Holland with excess luggage. This can be called a strong coincidence that now Wankhede is probing the megastar's son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug case. Apart from this, the NCB officer has probed other celebrities from the film industry like Rhea Chakraborty, Anurag Kashyap, Mika Singh, Ram Gopal Varma and Vivek Oberoi.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing case of Aryan Khan, some serious allegations have also been levied on Sameer Wankhede. These allegations are mostly of alleged extortions for which the officer was also interrogated by a group of NCB officers. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, nothing substantial was found against Wankhede during the same. Hence, he will continue to probe Aryan on the latter's case unless something crucial is found against him.

Aryan Khan's hearing will be continued today (October 28) reportedly at 2:30 pm. Earlier actor Hrithik Roshan had taken to his social media handle to express his disappointment on Aryan Khan being denied bail. He shared a video wherein the star kid has been denied bail whereas the court has granted bail to people who were found with drugs. The Super 30 actor captioned the same stating, "If these are facts. It is truly sad."