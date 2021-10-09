When Shah Rukh Khan Said If His Family Is Ever In Trouble, Salman Khan Will Always Be By His Side

Last few days have been the worst days of Shah Rukh Khan's life, as his son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. While Shah Rukh has not stepped out of his house yet, his friend Salman Khan was the first one to reach out to the Baazigar actor, when the news of Aryan's arrest broke out in the media.

While many of Shah Rukh's fans have come out in his support, they are also singing praises of Salman for being there for the Khan family in their tough times.

Amid all the praises of their friendship, an old clip of Shah Rukh and Salman has been doing the rounds on social media, wherein the Darr actor had admitted that he knows whenever his family will be in trouble, Salman will be the first one who will stand by him and his family's side.

"Salman yaar, main agar kabhi trouble mein hu, mujhse zyada meri family trouble mein hai, toh tum ho," Shah Rukh is heard telling Salman in the video, to which the latter replied, "Correct, woh toh hai."

As far as Aryan's case is concerned, on October 8, his bail plea was rejected, and he was sent to judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh was busy with the shooting of Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Reportedly, SRK has taken a break from the shoot, and is expected to resume work once the drugs case of Aryan settles down.