When Surekha Sikri Told Ayushmann Khurrana 'Wish I Get More Work', The Actor Recalls His Last Memory Of Her

It's indeed a sad day for both film and television industry, as actress Surekha Sikri left for her heavenly abode. The actress breathed her last earlier today at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. Her manager said that she had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.

Many B-town and television personalities paid their last respects to the phenomenal actress via social media and prayed that her soul rest in peace.

A while ago, her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heart-touching note for her and recalled his last memory of her.

Describing Surekha Sikri in his own words, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, "In every film we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhaai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree. You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart."

Recalling his last memory of the Zubeidaa actress, he further wrote, "I remember when she was boarding an auto rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said "ma'am you are the real star of our film" and she replied "wish I get more work." Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That's my last memory of her."

Ayushmann went on to request his fans to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz's nazm 'Mujh-se pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang', and said that they will fall in love with her all over again.

"An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You'll be missed Surekha ma'am. Thank you for the beautiful memories," wrote Ayushmann.