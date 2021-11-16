Why Did Ekta Kapoor Miss Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding?

Last night, lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh in a lavish wedding ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Both Rao and Patralekhaa posted their wedding pictures on their Instagram handles and gave a sneak-peek into their dreamy wedding. Soon, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, etc., wished the newlyweds on their new journey.

Producer Ekta Kapoor who shares a great rapport with Rao, as well as Patralekhaa, took to her Instagram page to congratulate the couple and revealed the reason behind giving their wedding a miss.

Revealing why she couldn't attend the wedding, she wrote, "Due to my stomach issues (now 10 days right from delhi) I cud not travel n b where this beautiful couple tied d knot@but patraaa n raaaj u both make me believe in love ! I cannot tell u both how happy I am! I rarely see love like u both have! When raj talks about parra it makes me believe that love n happiness n caring is not transient! Best wishes u both."

On a related note, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wore Sabyasachi outfits on their big day and looked heavenly gorgeous. While Rao wore an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket and paired it with silk kurta and churidar, Patralekhaa wore a red tulle embroidered buti sari and paired it with an embroidered veil. The CityLights actress accessorised her traditional wedding look with handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewellery.

Ever since their wedding pictures surfaced on social media, netizens are in awe of them and why not? After all, Rao and his wife looked so happy and content and their each and every wedding picture speaks volumes about their eternal love.