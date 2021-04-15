Why Did Geeta Basra Never Return To Acting After Marrying Harbhajan Singh?

In conversation with an entertainment portal, actress Geeta Basra who got married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015, revealed why she did not return to acting after marriage. For the unversed, Geeta and Harbhajan have one daughter, Hinaya, and currently, they are expecting their second child.

ALSO READ: Geeta Basra Expecting Second Child With Harbhajan Singh In July, Announces Pregnancy With An Adorable Post

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Geeta said that she has grown up with a working mother, who has raised her family so well. She further said that whatever she is today is because of her mother, and she takes her as her inspiration. Geeta also stated that she doesn't believe that women should give up on any of their passions.

Speaking about her own decision to stay away from acting after marriage, the Dil Diya Hai actress said, "Being a mother is the most rewarding and fulfilling role I've ever had in my life. I've loved every moment being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn't want to work. I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I'm there for every single moment of hers- her first walk, her first laugh, her first word."

In the same interview, Geeta said that multitasking comes naturally to women, but at the end of the day, it's their personal choice whether they want to be a working mother or not.

She added, "I enjoy what I used to do, and when the time comes, and when I'm ready, I will definitely head back to work."

On a related note, Geeta and Harbhajan's second child is due in July.

ALSO READ: Geeta Basra On Cricketers' Spouses Getting Trolled For Their Poor Performance: We Are Easy Targets