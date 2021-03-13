Why Is Bipasha Basu's Hubby Karan Singh Grover Not Ready To Be A Father Yet? Actor Reveals The Reason

In 2016, Bipasha Basu tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover and within a couple of years after being married, the duo started being quizzed about giving the 'good news' to their fans. While sometimes Bipasha and Karan took the questions sportingly, other times they lost their cool for being asked the same question repeatedly.

Of late, buzz mills again started churning out the rumours of Bipasha's pregnancy, but in his recent media interaction, Karan quashed all the rumours, and revealed why he is not ready to be a father yet.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Karan said, "I am open to the idea of being a father in life but sooner or later, I think I still have a little growing up to do myself. That is happening very slowly, so let's see."

When asked if the constant pressure of becoming a parent frustrates him, he denied and said, "Why would I bang my head against the wall? It is a natural progression -- people meet, fall in love, get married and then have a baby. But then, it's okay if you don't have a baby for some time. People are planning our family already, so let them plan. It's okay. I have told so many people so many times that I am pregnant, nobody believes me, so I don't know."

With respect to work, Karan is currently pumped up about his just-released series Qubool Hai 2.0, which also casts Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role.

Bipasha Basu, on the other hand, hasn't announced her upcoming project yet. She was last seen in Dangerous alongside her husband.

