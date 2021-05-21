'Wikipedia Sushant Was Killed' Trends On Twitter, Founder Tells SSR Fans Not To Spread Lies

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on June 14, 2020, is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While Mumbai Police and AIIMS ruled out murder, CBI is yet to submit a report on the case to the Supreme Court. SSR fans have been campaigning on social media, demanding justice for the late actor and recently called out Wikipedia for listing 'suicide' as the cause of his death.

On May 20, 'Wikipedia Sushant Was Killed' began trending on Twitter with fans demanding the website to change the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Notably, Wikipedia attributes Sushant Singh Rajput's death to "hanging by suicide," citing "reliable" sources.

Many Twitter users also pointed out that the description of Sushant Singh Rajput's death on the Wikipedia page is inconclusive as the CBI investigation is still ongoing.

Following the outcry among fans, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Dear fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not Twitter campaigns."

Wales also replied to a Twitter user demanding to know the sources that brought the organisation to this conclusion. Wales wrote, "As always, the sources are linked in the article. Again, let me repeat: a twitter campaign is not the right way forward. Use the links that I provided to learn more and participate in a helpful way."

Meanwhile, Sushant's Wikipedia page addresses that the investigation is still going on. The links shared by Wales said that the organisation is not allowed to cite primary sources of the investigation or government documents. Citing mainstream news outlets as its secondary sources, the Wiki page added that Mumbai's and the AIIMS' medical examiners determined it was suicide.

The page also cited the mechanism of death as a reason for listing it as suicide. It read, "asphyxia via hanging - is publicly known and not seriously disputed by any sensible party."

For the unversed, CBI began an investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death in August 2020, after the Supreme Court's ruling that the case is to be handed over by the Mumbai police.

