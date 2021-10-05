Will Alia Bhatt's Garba Song In Gangubai Kathiawadi Be As Grand As Deepika Padukone's Ghoomar?

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced the release date of her upcoming release Gangubai Kathiawadi, her fans can't keep calm and why not? After all, the film marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt and maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and audiences are curious to watch what Gangubai Kathiawadi has in store for them.

Amid all the anticipation and wait, we hear that Alia is all set to shoot a Navratri track of the film, which will be choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, when Kruti was asked to share few details about the Garba track, she said, "Garba has different forms and flavours as you move into different areas of Gujarat. Essentially, it is going round in circles and clapping at regular intervals but it has evolved as a dance form over the years and varies depending on the region. Like what we did with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi was a different take on Garba with a Kathiawadi essence."

She further added, "It's different from what you see people doing in Mumbai. It's the finer details like the way people turn and clap that make it all look different. God lies in details and it's these details that make all the difference."

Interestingly, Kruti had also choreographed Deepika Padukone's popular track 'Ghoomar', and won a National Award for the same. We wonder if Alia's Garba song will be as grand as 'Ghoomar'.

Speaking about choreographing Alia's Garba song, Kruti said that it is overwhelming to do something out of the box, because she has to perfect the smaller details. She further added that she is yet to find another filmmaker who has as much love, and who gives as much credence to traditional Indian dance forms as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Sir not only loves the dance forms but he also makes sure that his team, his artistes dedicate that time to fine-tune the dance form before performing it for the camera. That is the reason the songs in his films look so amazing," concluded Kruti.