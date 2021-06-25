Will Keep Sushant Singh Rajput Death Issue Alive, Says His Friend Aneesha Madhok (Exclusive)

American artist Aneesha Madhok who first came into the limelight last year when she made her WhatsApp conversation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput public, is now working on her second music venture. Aneesha speaks to Filmibeat about her music, and about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

"I have tasted sucess with my maiden Punjabi-Persian music video Dil Mangdi,"she says. Clocking 10 million YouTube views so far, it went live on 20th May 2021. Aneesha collaborated with well known Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi for the single.

"Being a theatre artiste, I can sing, dance and act as well. I have already committed to a Hollywood musical, which should take me places. I am also working on my debut album in which I have danced and rapped, with Hindi, Punjabi, Persian and English lyrics," she reveals.

When asked about the lack of closure to the now year-long Sushant Singh Rajput death case, she says, "It is heartbreaking to remain in the dark about what happened to my friend that fateful June night."

"While the general public may or may not have moved on, neither I nor his zillion fans will ever forget; we will keep the issue alive till we know the truth."

SSR and Aneesha, who then was in the United States of America, had been in touch since 2017 when all of a sudden, towards August 2019, he became incommunicado.

"For a while, my ego hurt, and I blamed him for ghosting me, so even I stopped texting or calling him. By then, I, too, landed in Mumbai (February 2020), and then he passed away in a few months. It was shattering to lose a sweet friend like him," says Aneesha.

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was investigated in his death case and spent 28 days in jail. Rhea's film career is now getting a possible reboot post topping a major newspaper's desirable women's poll. What is her opinion on that?

Aneesha says, "Well, Rhea might be back in the reckoning. I never say anything bad about someone, even if they have hurt me, my family or friends. Also, I did not know her personally to judge her. Therefore I only wish her the best of luck and want everyone to be happy."