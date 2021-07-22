Will Raj Kundra's P*rn Case Controversy Affect Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2?

Even in her worst nightmare Shilpa Shetty Kundra would not have thought that just a few days before the release of her comeback film Hungama 2, her husband Raj Kundra will be embroiled in a controversy. It's known to all that Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night for his alleged involvement in creating and publishing p*rn films through online apps. Since then, neither Shilpa has stepped out of her house nor got involved in any kind of film promotion.

When Hungama 2 producer Ratan Jain was asked if he thinks the controversy around the Kundras will affect Hungama 2, he told News18, "Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It's her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked. She is one of the artists in the film and has completed all her work including the promotions."

"Even the investigative agency said that they have not been able to find any active role of Shilpa so I don't see why it should hamper our film. It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it," added Jain.

He went on to add that they have made a good film with an honest intention, and they believe that people will watch the film not because of the so-called 'Shilpa Shetty controversy' but because of its content. Ratan further said that they are releasing the film as per schedule and nothing has been affected because of the entire situation.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 also casts Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from tomorrow (July 23, 2021).