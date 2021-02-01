Tiger Shroff Enters Into A Different Dimension With The Success Of His Casanova Song

All-rounder actor Tiger Shroff recently made his YouTube debut with the song Casanova, which went on to become the song on-loop on the listener's playlist in no time. A versatile young actor, swift-footed dancer and now a singer with fine vocals - Tiger Shroff has become the only actor to have championed all three crafts at the same time.

Tiger Shroff's first single, Unbelievable, too, had become a chartbuster and even found it's place in Billboard Global charts. Ahead of the song’s release, Tiger had shared on social media that singing was a long-time dream but it was only in lockdown that made explore that side of him. While Unbelievable hit more than 20 million views on YouTube, Casanova also has shot to fame in just two weeks with more than 10 million views.

There's absolutely no proof required to highlight the star’s dancing flair. With moves as swift and swaying as his, the melodious voice, and his chiselled body, Tiger has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

From performing intense action-packed stunts all by himself in his debut movie, Heropanti to making us all dance to his beats, Tiger Shroff has made his own space in the hearts of the audience.

With a strong trajectory of films across all genres in the pipeline, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the films Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Baaghi 4.

