Woman Pulls Deepika Padukone's Purse As The Actress Struggles To Get Inside Her Car [Video]

As horrific as it sounds, recently, actress Deepika Padukone found herself into a predicament, when a woman tried to pull her purse, while she was getting inside her car. The whole incident is caught on camera, and it is grabbing eyeballs of many netizens. It all happened when Deepika stepped out to have dinner at a restaurant in Khar, Mumbai.

When she came out from the restaurant, paparazzi and a couple of women selling tissues surrounded the actress. Despite the chaos around her, Deepika maintained a smile on her face, and with the help of her bodyguards, Padukone entered the car.

While Deepika looked every bit stylish in a crop top which she paired with a jacket and distressed denims, her dinner night clearly didn't end on a good note. Check out the video below..

Reacting to her video, a netizen wrote, "What sort of security is this, She only went from the door to the car n people were throwing them selves on her n pulling her bag very poor security."

Another netizen wrote, "Why people pulling her bag? This is scary."

"Who are these people pulling her bag? Must be scary to be in such situations," commented another user, appalled at the video.

With respect to work, Deepika will next be seen in 83. She is super busy with back to back shooting schedules. She was recently spotted on the sets of Shakun Batra's next, which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will soon kickstart the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, which also casts John Abraham in key role. Apart from these two projects, Deepika has Siddharth Anand's Fighter and Nag Ashwin's next in the pipeline. She will also star in the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway's American comedy The Intern.

