Women's Day 2021: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari Shares An Appreciation Post For Her 'Idol' Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is one of the few Bollywood actresses who has been instrumental in projecting women as strong and independent through her roles in films. Be it playing a teacher who battles all odds in Hichki or her portrayal of a tough cop in Mardaani franchise, the talented actress has always left a lasting impression on the audience with her powerful performances.

Just like us, even Rani's Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Sharvari is in awe of the actress. On the eve of International Women's Day today (March 8, 2021), the rising star penned an appreciation post for Rani Mukerji. In her note, Sharvari thanked Rani for inspiring her to become an actress.

Sharvari took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma'am! So, on women's day this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor. It was such a dream come true for me! Happy women's day to all the babli's out there!"

Bunty Aur Babli 2 marks Sharvari's debut in Hindi cinema. The film which is being touted as a "rebooted sequel" also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in prominent roles. Speaking about starring in this YRF film, the actress had earlier said that she feels privileged to have got the opportunity to work with such a talented cast.

Directed by Varun Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on April 23, 2021.

