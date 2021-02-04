World Cancer Day 2021: Rakesh Roshan Says He Had A Gut Feeling That He Had Cancer Even Before Diagnosis

Actor, filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about his cancer diagnosis to spread more awareness on World Cancer Day. The veteran actor who was diagnosed with cancer over two years ago, is now a survivor and has taken on a new approach to life.

During an interaction with ETimes, Rakesh Roshan said, "I knew I had cancer even before I went to test for it." Recalling his experience, he added that he had a blister under his tongue which despite medication remained as it was. "It was not giving me any trouble- no pain, no burn, nothing. I don't know why but I had a gut feeling that such an obstinate blister can only be cancer. I told my gut feeling even to the doctor."

He went on to share that he felt prepared, and was focused on the next steps to meet the right doctors. "It didn't disturb me mentally. I took it bravely. It was- yes, I have cancer and I have to correct my health problem. I decided on Sloan Kettering's top oncologist Dr Jatin Shah; he flew down to India and did a surgery. I was quite okay on the second day itself after hospitalisation. After that, my chemotherapy and radiation sessions began. I underwent 3 chemo sessions at a gap of 3 weeks each and 45 days of radiation therapy."

The Krrish director was fit enough that the doctors felt comfortable in giving him a double dosage, however, it did affect his body. He added that the treatment had adverse effects on his taste buds for about 6 to 8 months. "My sense of taste changed drastically. Sometimes I felt there was too much salt in the food. Sometimes I felt there was lots of sugar in the food," he added.

Even after undergoing treatment for three months and loosing up to 12 kgs, Rakesh Roshan didn't give up. He revealed, "I felt very tired when I walked. But I pushed myself. Slowly but surely, I started enjoying my food as I regained my sense of taste."

He added, "You see, I took my cancer head-on. I never sat at home. I have gone to the office after undergoing a chemotherapy session. I never confined myself to bed. I never felt nervous. This ailment has to be fought with a very strong mind. The victory had to come with the mind triumphing over matter. Thankfully, I have a strong mind and I don't let any jerks in life get the better of me."

The filmmaker concluded by saying that he has chosen a life of discipline, as he follows his advised diet and is particular about his tests. But he does indulge in things he likes, "Cigarettes have become bygones for me, but I still take 2 pegs almost every evening. It's not allowed but I feel mentally fit- and that's all that matters isn't it? My latest PET scan says I am fine."

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan Reveals How Hrithik Roshan Reacted To His Cancer Diagnosis!

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Says Coronavirus Should Be Scared Of Dad Rakesh Roshan; Posts Latter's Workout Video