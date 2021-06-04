World Environment Day: Dia Mirza Made These Changes In Daily Life To Reduce Plastic Pollution Amid Pandemic

As the world celebrates World Environment Day today (June 4), actress Dia Mirza reveals to a leading day what changes she has made in her daily life to reduce plastic pollution. Dia who is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, said that it is common sense not to create a problem in response to a problem.

It's known to all that ever since India has been battling COVID-19, plastic pollution has risen. While there's visible drop in road pollution, people still act irresponsibly when it comes to dumping their masks or throwing disposable cutlery or plastic wrappings.

On this, Dia said, "We don't need to be a botanist, a biologist, a scientist or an environmentalist, to make well-informed choices. So use washable/reusable masks (now with the double mask rule proper disposal of surgical masks will be of greater importance), reduce the usage of plastic where you can."

She further added, "Last year, I used washable/reusable masks, unless I was travelling. We shopped for vegetables and fruits without plastic packaging, refused plastic bags, carried our own metal water bottles, and refused all disposable single time plastics."

In the same interview, Dia also spoke about making small changes in our habits that can lead to a healthier environment.

She suggested that something as small as segregating own waste, cutting down on single use plastic usage, carrying own water bottle and choosing green products can make a huge difference.

"So many individuals are showing the way to change and I am hopeful that we can turn this toxic tide. We need to not look away from the problem when it is in plain sight, and find actionable solutions. Unless we turn the clock back on climate change, we are headed towards devastation. Some signs of that fall out are already visible all around," added the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress.