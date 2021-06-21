World Yoga Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Yoga Journey Has Special Connection With Jab We Met And Tashan

A while ago, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself on Instagram, wherein she's seen practicing yoga on terrace and shared with her fans that her yoga journey began in 2006, when she signed Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan.

As the world celebrated International Yoga Day today (June 21, 2021), Kareena also shared a post wherein she highlighted the importance of yoga in her life and wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong."

Kareena, who delivered her second child on February 21, 2021, further added, "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it."

"My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people ❤️🙌🏼👍🏼👍🏼💪🏼💪🏼 On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too," concluded the Udta Punjab actress.

Kareena's post on yoga and fitness has been receiving appreciation on Instagram and her fans are quite happy to see her as fit as a fiddle.

Apart from netizens, actresses like Katrina Kaif and Huma Qureshi also left 'heart' emoticons on Kareena's post and sent love to her.

Kareena's determination to being a fitter version of herself is indeed worth praising.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht in her kitty.