Writer Finds Rare Vintage Pictures And Autographs Of Yesteryear Bollywood Stars In Her Late Aunt’s Album

A throwback to the glorious past of Indian cinema is always a treat for the movie buffs. Hence it was not surprising that writer Sam Jawed's latest series of tweets were quick to spread like wildfire on Twitter. The writer recently took to her Twitter handle to share a collection of some rare pictures and autographs of yesteryear Bollywood stars in her late aunt's album. From Dharmendra to Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu, the pictures and autographs of these celebrities will leave one with a tint of nostalgia.

Talking about the same, Sam Jawed wrote how her aunt had passed away many years ago but amongst her belongings, was an album which she was very fond of but which had remained lost for a long time. However, the album was found recently during the cleaning of their storeroom. The writer stated how her aunt belonging from the 1950s and 60s was enamoured by movies and used to spend her time writing fan mails to her favourite Bollywood celebrities. Over the years, her aunt went on to build a collection of autographed letters and pictures of these celebrities. Sam mentioned that even though most of them are in a bad shape, she wanted to share a couple of them since her aunt would have loved to flaunt the same. Take a look at the Twitter thread shared by the writer.

My aunt passed away many years ago. Among her belongings was an old album that she was very fond of. The album remained lost for many years, buried somewhere in a storeroom in the basement. It was found again recently during a clean-up. 1/n — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021

Amongst the collections, are legendary actor Shammi Kapoor's picture and autograph who had written back to Sam Jawed's aunt expressing his gratitude. The writer also shared Dharmendra's picture mentioning how even though the picture is damaged, the actor's good looks are intact in the same. Sharing actor Kamini Kaushal's picture on the Twitter thread, Sam mentioned how the picture is the oldest one amongst the lot. Bengali actor Prasenjit Chatterjee's father and legendary actor Biswajit Chatterjee's picture and autograph were also amongst the collections.

Also Read: Dharmendra's Tweet About Feeling Sad Has Fans Concerned; Fans Ask Him To Remain Happy & Smiling

A beautiful picture and letter of yesteryear actor Sadhana was also amongst the collections. Sam Jawed mentioned that this was sent by the actor during a time when she was extremely popular in the industry. Some of the other celebrities included Asha Parekh, Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Irani sisters, Rajashree, Naaz, Tabassum, Suraiya, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Also Read: Shammi Kapoor's Son Reveals Why He Quit Film Industry When He Was To Be Launched As A Hero