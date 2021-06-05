Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Enter Wedlock: Bollywood Celebs Wish The New Couple!

Yami Gautam, the popular actress tied the knot with Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, on June 4, Friday. The wedding news came out as a big surprise for both the couple's friends and colleagues from Bollywood, as well as their followers. The popular Bollywood celebs wished Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar for their wedding, on social media.

Here's how the celebs wished Yami and Aditya for their new journey. Have a look...

Varun Dhawan

The actor, who shared the screen with Yami Gautam in Badlapur, took to the her Insta post and wished the couple. "Congratulations yami and Aditya ❤️ 🙌sending you all the positivityCongratulations yami and Aditya ❤️ 🙌sending you all the positivity," wrote Varun.

Ayushman Khurrana

"Wow! congrats YG! As in YGD! ❤️," wrote the actor, who was Yami Gautam's co-star in Vicky Donor and Bala.

Tahira Kashyap

"How amazing!! Big congratulations Yami and Aditya! Lots of love and happiness ❤️❤️," wrote the young writer, who is the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shraddha Kapoor

The gorgeous actress wished Yami and Aditya for their new journey with a special comment. "Congratulations Yami and Aditya! Wish you love and happiness 💫💜," wrote Shraddha Kapoor.

Shoojit Sircar

The renowned filmmaker took to Yami Gautam's post and wrote: "Yami and Aditya warm warm blessings and may your journey be filled with lasting joy:))."

Kriti Sanon

The Adipurush actress wished the newlyweds with a lovely comment. "Congratulations both of you!! ❤️❤️ you guys look like LOVE! 🤗," wrote Kriti Sanon.

Pooja Hegde

The Cirkus actress took to Aditya Dhar's Instagram post and wished the newlyweds. "Omgggggg!!! Congratulations 🎉 Sending u both loads of love and light," wrote Pooja Hegde.

Vikrant Massey

The talented actor took to Yami Gautam's post and commented: "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. 🤗 Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!! ♥️."