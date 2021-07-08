Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam And Jacqueline Fernandez Stun In Their Intriguing Looks

The makers of the film Bhoot Police have been raising the anticipation surrounding the movie by dropping the first look of all the star casts. After Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, now Yami Gautam's look from the movie has been out in the new poster. The actress is essaying the role of Maya and can be seen sporting an intriguing look in the same.

Talking about the same, Yami Gautam can be seen donning a white low-cut balloon-sleeved attire. She complimented the look with her light makeup, wavy curls and earrings. Her character can be seen holding a burning piece of wood while she stares at something intently. The Vicky Donor actress can be seen standing against the backdrop of a cave. Take a look at the poster.

Yami captioned the same stating, "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice." Earlier the makers had unveiled Jacqueline Fernandez's look from the movie. The Race 3 actress could be seen donning a white bralette that she paired with blue jeans and an oversized woollen light blue jacket. The actress' character is named Kanika in the movie. Take a look at Jacqueline's look from the same.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's look as Vibhooti and Arjun Kapoor's look as Chiraunji was also revealed by the makers. The movie has been helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and will be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It is slated to release on the OTT streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Film Sold To Star Network For Rs 60 Crore?

It was earlier reported that according to speculations Bhoot Police's satellite rights have fetched Rs 15 to 20 crore from Star Network while the film has been valued at only Rs 45 crore. The film was budgeted at Rs 40 crore. "Being a horror-comedy featuring reasonably big names, Bhoot Police is expected to do well even on television. Hence, Star Network has got blanket rights around Rs 60 crore mark," added the report.

Bhoot Police: Meet Arjun Kapoor As Chiraunji, First Look Of The Actor Unveiled

The movie Bhoot Police is touted to be a horror comedy. Apart from the ensemble star cast, it will also star Javed Jaffrey in the lead role. The first look of all the star cast from the movie may now make fans excited about the trailer and the soundtracks of the same.