Yami Gautam Embraces Untouched Photoshoot Pics, Opens Up About Uncurbable Skin Disease

Yami Gautam recently seen in Bhoot Police has opened up about having an incurable disease. The actress took to her Instagram account on Monday (October 4) and revealed that she has been battling keratosis pilaris for many years.

Talking about the condition, she shared that the reason she decided to open up was so that it can help her let go of her "fears and insecurities". Sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot, Gautam shared that the photos had to be reworked in post-production to conceal her condition, causing dry and rough patches with tiny bumps on the skin.

Instead, Yami decided to share the raw pictures with her fans on social media. She wrote in the caption, "I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be okay with it. Just let it be' (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven't heard about this, it's a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin."

She assured fans that the condition isn't as bad as it sounds and has lived with it for many years." I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!"

She concluded the post on a positive note and said, "I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that 'under-eye' or 'shaping up' that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful."

On the work front, Yami's recent film Bhoot Police received a lukewarm response after its OTT release. However, the actress has plenty of releases in the pipeline including, the social comedy Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan, a thriller called A Thursday and an investigative drama titled Lost.