Yami Gautam Reacts As Paparazzi Enquires About Her Husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam was recently spotted at the airport without her husband and director Aditya Dhar. The actress had tied the knot with the filmmaker on June 4 in an intimate ceremony in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. However, the paparazzi did not fail to enquire about her husband to which she had an epic reply.

Talking about the same, Yami Gautam was spotted at the airport wearing a lovely traditional maroon salwar-kameez with a matching dupatta. The Vicky Donor actress paired up the look with dangler earrings and her hair tied up to a neat ponytail. One of the paparazzi asked her why her husband Aditya Dhar has not come with her.

To this, Yami Gautam is quick to reply stating, "It is my shooting so why will he come with me?" and then asked the photographers to stay safe. The Kaabil actress furthermore went on to pose for the paparazzi. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam recently revealed how romance brewed between her and Aditya Dhar. The Bala actress revealed to Hindustan Times stating, "I'd say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike. That's when we started talking. I wouldn't call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship."

The Badlapur actress also spoke about how she and the director managed to keep their relationship under wraps from the media glare. Yami revealed, "I'm so glad the journalists are surprised for the right reasons. I received messages from so many journalists that 'We just don't believe that' and 'How could you have this?'. I think we were very lucky. I'll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals. We're not someone who likes to go out for outings and all those things."

On the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen in the film Bhoot Police. The movie will also star Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in the film Lost. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, it also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.