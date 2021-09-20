Yami Gautam Reveals Aditya Dhar Never Formally Proposed To Her; 'Shaadi Ho Gayi'

Yami Gautam recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her horror comedy Bhoot Police with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. On the show, the actress slipped out a surprising revelation about her marriage. In June this year, Yami tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

On being asked how Aditya popped the question to her, Yami revealed that her husband never formally proposed to her. Krushna Abhishek further quizzed her about who proposed to whom, Yami answered, "Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi (No one proposed, we just got married)."

The Bala actress further revealed that there were only 20 guests at her wedding which was held in her hometown Shimla. She said that her maternal grandmother, who lives only 40 kms away from the venue, did not attend due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this year, Yami left everyone pleasantly surprised when she announced her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in a private family ceremony.

Later in an interview with a leading daily, Yami shared, "It was as simple as possible. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it like that. We are private and reserved and only wanted to share it with the world when the time was right. Even if there was no pandemic, I assure you it would have been the same wedding. Nothing would have been different."

The actress revealed that she did her own makeup for her wedding while her sister Surilie helped her with her hairdo. She wore her mother's saree, a nose ring and a dupatta given by her grandmother.

"It is just about those moments, you don't have to prove anything to anyone. It's your day, your family and it's best when you can celebrate it without making it an obligation. Both of us don't believe in pomp and show. To each his own, it's your big day, whatever makes you happy. But we don't like wastage of food, and never wanted a DJ wedding. We are both traditional, we did our rituals which we loved. We played traditional Pahadi and Kashmiri songs, Punjabi folk tracks... There were just 20 people but it was really memorable," the actor had opened up on her intimate Himachali wedding.

Workwise, Yami will next be seen in Behzad Khambatta's A Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost.