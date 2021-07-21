Yami Gautam Reveals Why She Had A Simple Wedding; 'Focus Was On Ceremony & Not Us Trying To Please Anyone'

Instead of a glitzy, high-profile wedding, actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a simple, intimate ceremony at her hometown Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, away from the prying eyes of the media in June this year. Recently in an interview with ETimes, the Bala actress spoke at length about why she chose to keep her wedding low-key.

Yami said that the more she attended lavish weddings, the more convinced she became it was not something she wanted for herself. "The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn't want that. Of course, we don't know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn't want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought."

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress said that both she and Aditya preferred to focus solely on the ceremony instead of trying to please anyone.

Yami was quoted as saying, "We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings - food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it's so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone. We were just two families enjoying the moment. Yes, we missed a lot of friends and relatives who couldn't be there, but they all understood the importance of adhering to COVID restrictions. Only 20 people were allowed and this included the pandit who performed the wedding. We didn't want to flout a single rule."

Spilling the beans about her wedding, Yami revealed that the maroon wedding sari that she wore as a bridal outfit belongs to her mother. "I wanted to wear something that is close to my heart and carries my tradition. You don't need big money or expensive clothes to look beautiful on your wedding day. Girls can dig into their mother's wardrobe and find gorgeous vintage saris. That's your heritage. You don't need to burn a hole in your pocket to be happy," the actress shared with the daily.

Yami shared some more details about her low-key wedding and said, "I did my own make-up. My sister did my hair and coordinated everything. We had one person to click pictures, and he too has known us for years."

Speaking about how she managed to ensure that nobody got a whiff about her wedding plans, the actress told the leading daily, "Aditya and I are extremely private and reserved. Family means the world to us. I always knew that whenever this moment happens in my life, it will be a beautiful, small and a homely ceremony, pandemic or no pandemic. We didn't plan this wedding, we just went along with it. We barely had a month to prepare. Even if there was no pandemic, this is exactly what we wanted - a wedding amidst nature and where our heart belongs - Himachal."

Yami further said that her wedding was a reflection of her and Aditya's 'unpretentious' personality.