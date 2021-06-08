Yami Gautam's Wedding Planner Speaks About Her Himachali Wedding, Says It Was A Traditional And Natural One

Yami Gautam entered marital bliss with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony amidst the presence of their family members. The ceremony took place at the actress' farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Now her wedding planner by the name of Gitesh Sharma has revealed some details about her traditional marriage ceremony.

Talking to Mid-Day about the same, he revealed that Yami Gautam's father had contacted them a day before the wedding rituals began. He said, "Yami's father contacted us a day before their wedding ceremonies namely sangeet and mehndi began. The Gautams brought their own family priest from Bilaspur or Hamirpur for the rituals."

Furthermore, Gitesh added how the wedding ceremony took place in a traditional Himachali manner. He went on to say, "They were clear that they didn't want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a natural and traditional way, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised everyone as they dropped their dreamy wedding picture along with the message of them getting hitched. The Vicky Donor actress captioned the post announcing her wedding stating, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Congratulations poured in for the couple from their fans and industry friends alike. The pictures from their wedding ceremonies were quick to go viral on social media. Reportedly, the couple had started dating after they had met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike.