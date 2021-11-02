Yami Gautam Says Her Mother-In-Law Never Lets Her Cook; 'I Never Complain'

Actress Yami Gautam is all set to celebrate her first Diwali after marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar and she is quite excited about it. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Yami was asked how she is planning to celebrate the festival of lights, she said that she and Aditya will celebrate Diwali at their new home in Mumbai with their parents.

While speaking to Times Of India, Yami said that her and Aditya's parents are very excited, as this is their first Diwali after marriage. She went on to add that she will decorate the house with diyas and will do a puja at home.

Yami further added that she loves the feeling of being at home with her loved ones, because home is where her heart belongs and she feels safe and secure.

In the same interview, Yami also spoke about her in-laws and said, "Aditya's parents are really nice, warm and very loving. Aditya and his folks are such excellent cooks. Aditya's mom never lets me cook. They are Kashmiri, and they make such delicious traditional delicacies, so how could I deprive myself of it? Which is why I never complain and let them cook (laughs!). Aditya can cook Kashmiri and Italian cuisine really well. He also makes great chai. I am good at making desserts, and yes, I did cook a delicious Himachali dish for them one day and they all loved it."

When asked if she has already shopped for Diwali, Yami said that her mother and sister Surilie have already picked a traditional outfit for her, which she will wear during Diwali celebration.

"I am too lazy to shop, and I am happy that my mom and my sister did it for me," concluded the Vicky Donor actress.