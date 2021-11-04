Yami Gautam Shares Details About Her First Karwa Chauth Celebration With Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam left her fans pleasantly surprised when she announced her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June this year. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Yami's hometown Shimla which was attended by their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, the Badlapur actress also recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with hubby Aditya this year. In a chat with ETimes, Yami spoke at length about how she celebrated this special occasion with her family. She revealed that she wore a red sari which was gifted to her by her husband and fasted.

Yami Gautam Says Her Mother-In-Law Never Lets Her Cook; 'I Never Complain'

"I wore a beautiful red sari, which was a gift to me by Aditya. I've always loved red as a colour especially when the occasion is very Indian-festive. I feel red can never fail during such auspicious occasions. It is a very powerful colour. I was fasting and everybody took good care of me," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

She also thanked her mother for being there on the day and went on to say, "I feel mothers are blessed with magical powers. Since childhood I have seen my mom fast on the day and prepare sargi for herself in case my grandma wasn't around. She would do the katha by herself and get together with the aunties of the neighbourhood to see chand. I always wondered where she got her energies from to cook pahadi feast while she is fasting on the day."

Diwali 2021: Yami Gautam Shares Lovey-Dovey Picture With Husband Aditya Dhar As She Gears Up For The Festival

Yami said that she was able to celebrate Karwa Chauth in full swing this year as her shoot had got cancelled, adding that her mother helped her in learning the rituals properly.

"This year I had a shoot that got cancelled and I took to celebrating this day in full swing. My mother-in-law and Aditya were excited about it. I was glad my mom was home too as I could learn the rituals from her properly. I loved the vermicelli mom used to cook on this day and I tried to match up to her cooking skills this year," Yami told the tabloid.

Speaking about movies, Yami has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Dasvi, A Thursday, Lost and OMG2.