Yami Gautam Summoned By ED In Alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case

Yami Gautam, who recently got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar has landed in some legal trouble. According to reports, the actress has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, also reported as a foreign exchange violation case.

Yami Gautam Makes For A Happy Bride In These New Pictures From Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar

The actress has been asked to appear before ED to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). According to reports, she had been given time to appear before the agency until next week, July 7.

An ANI tweet reported, "Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam, asking her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act)."

The case reportedly being investigated by Zone 2 of ED, has many big-banner Bollywood films under the ED scanner for money laundering. India Today reported that the alleged violation leading to Yami's summons includes "a suspected foreign monetary transaction in her private bank account which she did not inform authorities about."

This Is How Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Turned Their Low-Key Wedding Into An Eco-Friendly One

On the work front, Yami will be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The actress is also a part of Dasvi co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.