Yami Gautam Ties The Knot With Uri Director Aditya Dhar; Shares A Dreamy Picture From Their Wedding

Yami Gautam dropped a pleasant surprise for her fans on social media today (June 4, 2021). The actress tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

Yami broke the news on her Instagram page by sharing a dreamy picture from her wedding and issued an official statement that read, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

In the picture shared by the Badlapur actress, she looks replescent in a red bridal outfit and is seen performing a wedding ritual with Aditya. The couple is indeed a match made in heaven! Interestingly, Yami had played a pivotal role in Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami Gautam Recalls How 2020 Left Her With Bouts Of Anxiety!

As soon as Yami announced her wedding on social media, congratulatory messages poured in for the newly weds from all nooks and corners.

Vikrant Massey was one of the first ones to congratulate Yami and Aditya. He wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. 🤗 ."Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!! ♥️." Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations ❤️."

Yami Gautam Opens Up About Losing Out Roles To Star Kids And Why She Dislikes Favouritism

Dia Mirza commented, "Congratulations Yami and Aditya ❤️🤗 Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!" Yami's Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez posted, "Awwwwwwwww congrats yamiiiiiiiii!!! So happy for you!!!!❤️❤️❤️." "Congratulations yami ❤️," Bhumi Pednekar commented on Yami's post. Neha Dhupia posted, "Congratulations you two ... this is such great news ❤️ @yamigautam @adityadharfilms ❤️."

Workwise, Yami Gautam will next be seen in the upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, A Thursday, Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's horror comedy Bhoot Police and Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi. She is also a part of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary's next, based on crime journalism. On the other hand, her husband Aditya Dhar will be helming Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama.