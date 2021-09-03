Yami Gautam Warns Paparazzo After He Calls Her Fair and Lovely, Actress Says 'Be Respectful'

Yami Gautam Dhar is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bhoot Police. The actress recently interacted with media and during a photo op, she was addressed by a paparazzo as 'fair and lovely'. The actress visibly uncomfortable gave a piece of her mind to the photographer.

Notably, Yami used to endorse the brand fair and lovely which has now been renamed as Glow & Lovely after severe backlash and a court case.

A video from the photo-op made it social media showing one of the photographers calling her "Fair and lovely yahan par (Fair and lovely, look here)." Yami refused to accept the remake and said, "Ek baar aur bola na (dare you say that one more time)." She added, "Say with respect...not such names."

In the video, the actress can be seen in a white saree dress as she glowed in golden accessories including her gold Kashmiri dejhoor earrings, and necklace. She tied up her hair in a neat bun and wore subtle make-up to match the outfit.

Soon after, Yami also took to her social media accounts to pictures from her promotional shoot. Sharing a graceful shot, the actress wrote in the caption, "The elegance of gold and white continues to be ethereal." In another Instagram post, the actress commended her team of stylists, make-up and hair artists as she captioned, "Grateful to my team for this lovely ensemble."

Yami's next film Bhoot Police is scheduled to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17. The horror-comedy also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.