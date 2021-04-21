yami-gautam-was-paranoid-after-hearing-about-her-industry-colleagues-being-infected-with-covid-19

Currently, Yami Gautam is one of the busiest actresses of B-town as she has multiple projects in hand. Recently, she completed the shooting of Bhoot Police, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She's currently busy with the shoot of Dasvi, which also casts Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. While Yami is happy to have so many projects in her kitty, the current scenario because of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in India is making her worry.

While speaking to HT, Yami said, "Cases are spiking to another level. When we started off initially, which was Bhoot Police in November, there was a lot of anxiety. You don't know how it's going to go, it's unpredictable. Maybe because we were shooting in Himachal Pradesh, it was really controlled. Your work takes over the anxious emotions."

Yami further shared her experience of shooting for her second project Dasvi in Agra and said that when she was a day away from landing in Mumbai, she was getting paranoid.

"Every day I was hearing about cases spiking. Especially when you start hearing about your colleagues testing positive, almost every single day, you get very concerned," said Yami.

Yami added that it was her commitment to work that kept her going despite the chaos around her.

The Vicky Donor actress also shared with the leading daily that she made sure she doesn't display anxiety on her face while giving her shot on the sets of Dasvi. "The moment the director says 'cut', the mask automatically comes on," added Yami.

With respect to work and her upcoming projects, Yami said that she's going through mixed emotions because of the pandemic.

"Doing all these different projects is a culmination of all the times I waited patiently, and it paid off this year. I never imagined it'll all come to me during the pandemic, when we're in fear, literally fighting for breath in every way possible. There are a lot of emotions. I feel good, too, that they're all good scripts," asserted Yami.

