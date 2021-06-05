Yami Gautam Weds Aditya Dhar: Unseen Pictures From Their Wedding Go Viral On Social Media

Yami & Aditya Perform Wedding Rituals

Yami looked breathtakingly stunning in a deep red silk saree and some traditional gold jewellery. Her groom Aditya complemented her in a white and cream sherwani and white safa. The couple is seen performing some wedding rituals in this picture.

Pristine Moment From Yami's Wedding

In the second picture, Yami dressed in a red saree and wearing beautiful choodas, is seen sitting on the ground while a family member makes her wear anklets.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's Love Story

As per a report in ETimes, a source revealed that no one on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike was aware about their relationship. Apparently, Yami was dating Aditya for a little over three years.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Sparks flew on the sets of Uri almost from Day 1. They might still not accept that they were in love from Uri days but the fact remains that they don't like to indulge in any PDA, which is exactly why nobody from the Uri unit came to know about their feelings for each other."