Yami Gautam Weds Aditya Dhar: Unseen Pictures From Their Wedding Go Viral On Social Media
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Friday (June 4, 2021). The actress later took to social media to share the happy news with her fans. She posted her favourite moment from their wedding ceremony and captioned it with a quote attributed to Rumi which read, "'In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'."
Reportedly, Yami and Aditya exchanged nuptials in a private ceremony which was only attended by their immediate family members.
Now, more pictures from their low-key wedding have surfaced on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple's simple wedding. Have a look at the pictures.
Yami & Aditya Perform Wedding Rituals
Yami looked breathtakingly stunning in a deep red silk saree and some traditional gold jewellery. Her groom Aditya complemented her in a white and cream sherwani and white safa. The couple is seen performing some wedding rituals in this picture.
Pristine Moment From Yami's Wedding
In the second picture, Yami dressed in a red saree and wearing beautiful choodas, is seen sitting on the ground while a family member makes her wear anklets.
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's Love Story
As per a report in ETimes, a source revealed that no one on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike was aware about their relationship. Apparently, Yami was dating Aditya for a little over three years.
The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Sparks flew on the sets of Uri almost from Day 1. They might still not accept that they were in love from Uri days but the fact remains that they don't like to indulge in any PDA, which is exactly why nobody from the Uri unit came to know about their feelings for each other."
Speaking about work, Yami's upcoming projects are A Thursday, Bhoot Police, Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary's next based on crime journalism. On the other hand, her husband Aditya Dhar will be reuniting with Uri star Vicky Kaushal for The Immortal Ashwatthama.