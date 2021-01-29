Yo Yo Honey Singh And Atul (Big Dance) Collaborate Again For The Song Saiyaan Ji Featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha

Rapper, and music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has released a new music single titled Saiyaan Ji. For the song, Honey Singh has collaborated with Neha Kakkar and features him as well as the famous Bollywood star, Nushrratt Bharuccha. Choreographed by Atul (Big Dance) - director & choreographer of Dance Company Big Dance Centre, it is one of the much-awaited songs of the month and has been released on YouTube.

Saiyaan Ji is an upbeat song with a royal look and has a blend of both desi and modern beats. The video of this song is shot in a beautiful fort located in Neemrana post lockdown and is a visual treat to fans. In the music video, the camaraderie between Singh and Bharuccha has been highlighted. The initial few moments of the music video sees Bharuccha's character strutting in with a few background dancers in an opulent room.

Talking about the song says Yo Yo Honey Singh, "I'm really excited about "Saiyaan Ji" which is finally out for my fans. Nushrratt is spectacular in this song and like a true artist, she put in a lot of hard work and rehearsed nights. "Saiyaan Ji" is the kind of track you just want to get up and dance to."

Commenting on the association, Atul Jindal said, "This year has started with a bang with our new song- Saiyaan Ji. I am happy to choreograph the much-awaited song which features my favorites Yo Yo and Bharuccha. The song has both a royal feel and a modern twist of music which is Yo Yo's signature style and one dance style could not have justified it hence I used elements of five different dance forms. It was not easy but both Yo Yo and Nushrratt showcased extreme discipline and followed strict covid norms on the set. Nushrratt is an exceptional dancer and choreographing her was like a piece of a cake. I am hopeful fans will enjoy this song and shower love as they have on all our songs so far."

After a massive success of their recent song - First Kiss, Atul and Honey Singh were kicked to raise the bar with the new song. Going with the flavor and music, Atul decided to choreograph this song with five different dancing styles. Nushrratt with her impeccable dancing can be seen showcasing belly dancing, Indian classical, Hip Hop, Bollywood, and whacking in the video. Honey Singh and Atul have collaborated for a variety of successful music videos in the past and the audience has always loved their creation. Their songs Blue Eyes, Love Dose, 4 Bottle Vodka to Loca Loca have always topped the chart and became top party anthems for people.

The track has already generated a stir among the audience. Within few hours of its release, Saiyaan Ji has already garnered more than 4 million views on the video and still counting. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Singh, along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. The music has been produced by Singh, while the video has been directed by Mihir Gulati and produced by T-Series.

